6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd fakes his death and Gary takes on Ray

Gangsters, guns, fake funerals and betrayal are all in store in this week’s Coronation Street thanks to returning bad boy Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), who’s comeback causes chaos on the cobbles for mum Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and his neighbours.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) is in the thick of the action as usual, and also squares up to dodgy businessman Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) who makes him a surprising offer, while David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) fears for the future of his marriage and Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is blackmailed into doing something very naughty…

Here are your Coronation Street spoilers for 12th-16th October 2020.

Todd stages his own funeral

New Todd isn’t exactly settling back into the street quietly. As we learn more about what he’s been up to in his years off screen, the prodigal son puts his family in danger as the gangsters he ripped off come to the cobbles looking for payback – literally and figuratively.

An elaborate ruse to fake Todd’s death and throw a pretend funeral to stop the heavies sniffing around, with help from George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) who is already our favourite new character, descends into frenetic farce. By the end of the week, crime boss Mick Costello has has stormed into No.11 brandishing a gun and demanding Todd pay him what he’s owed. Gary gets dragged into the melee and takes a beating from Mick and his cronies who are convinced he’s in league with troublesome Todd. Sounds like he should’ve stayed away.

Gary is suspicious of Ray

Sniffing around for any opportunity to get his hands on the street’s properties, swivel-eyed entrepreneur Ray has Underworld in his sights and makes Gary (before he gets duffed up thanks to Todd) an offer he can’t refuse – except, he does.

Learning Ray was curiously keen to buy the Platts’ after the sinkhole debacle, Gary questions why the sleazy businessman is so eager to expand his empire and demands to know what he’s up to. When you find out, could you tell the viewers, please? Ray’s not mucking about, and ups the offer for the factory from a measly £150k to a whopping £400k in a matter of days. Greedy Gaz, whose moral compass is notoriously fritzy, is sorely tempted, particularly with new wife Maria Windass (Samia Longchambon) wanting to buy up the barber shop. Is Gary getting into bed with the street’s new bad boy?

Scott blackmails Johnny

Jittery Johnny has a plan to despatch his old partner in crime Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) by telling Ray he’s bad news and not to take him on for a potential property job. Alas, the ploy backfires as seething Scott tells Johnny that as he’s lost him a lucrative gig, he owes him – so he’s going to be a getaway driver when he robs Ray!

Unfortunately, Scott holds all the cards here as he reminds Johnny he could reveal all about his old mate’s criminal past to wife Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews), which is exactly what he threatens to do unless the panicking publican agrees to the robbery. Can Johnny wriggle out of it without Jenny realising what kind of a man she married?

Shona walks out on David

Distraught David comes home one day to find wife Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) has a houseful of randoms she met at the cafe and invited back for a party. Not wanting to be shopped by the neighbours for breaking the rule of six, and concerned for Shona’s increasingly unpredictable behaviour following her amnesia, David orders everyone home and realises his other half can’t be left alone. Plus she almost takes stepson Max Turner’s ADHD medication by accident. It’s quite a week.

Shaky Shona then has a set-to with a customer at the salon (she shaves off his top-knot. It doesn’t go down well) and has a blazing row with David when he says he’s not ready for them to share a bed. Affronted, she storms out of the house, leaving David exasperated and wondering if their marriage can be saved.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

It seems Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is allowing her stony heart to melt as she and old flame Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley) head off for a romantic mini-break. But some awkwardness over sleeping arrangements spoils the mood somewhat, as does the fact Arthur is sneaking off taking mysterious phone calls and taking secret trips to the hospital. What is he hiding?

Extricating himself from the mess ex-lover Todd is creating elsewhere on the cobbles, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) gets some good news when his boss recommends he apply to become archdeacon. And by boss we mean the local bishop, not the actual Man Upstairs. Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) hopes this distracts his boyfriend from making eyes at Todd, with whom there is clearly unfinished business…

