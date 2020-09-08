6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Devastating news for Leanne as David grows suspicious

We’re back for another week of Coronation Street spoilers and it seems as though Geoff’s luck may have finally run out.

And there is a big problem at the Platt household.

Here are your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 7th and Friday 11th September 2020.

Oliver’s condition gets a heartbreaking update

Oliver’s condition has been getting worse and recent scenes have seen the young boy put on life support and moved to intensive care following his latest seizure. For Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald (Jane Danson and Simon Gregson), this is another devastating blow and they are both forced to face a life without him.

After they are told that there is nothing that can be done for Oliver now and that he is only being kept alive by machines, they are faced with the difficult choice as to whether to let him go. They do have a moment of hope when they hear about a hospital in Germany that may be able to help, but a second opinion only yields the same results. Speaking to the German hospital, Leanne plays down just how serious things are which alarms Steve, causing him to think that Leanne is unable to see the reality of the situation. While the hospital does agree to help, is Leanne just putting off dealing with the inevitable?

David suspects Ray may be up to no good

Following the shock emergence of a sinkhole in the back garden of the Platt house, the home was deemed unsafe and David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd) and Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) were forced to stay at the hotel – and Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) has no issue them with them having a room there.

But as the week goes on, David begins to think that Ray may be up to more than just being nice. Following the news that the house will cost around 20k to fix, David realises his only option is to sell – which comes right at the time that Shona is considering moving back in with him permanently. But it seems that Ray is keen on getting his hands on Number 8 and that leads David to think that he may be up to no good. But if that is true, how will Ray react when he hears that David is having second thoughts about selling thanks to Shona?

Will Abi and Debbie make amends?

Things have been tense since Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) returned to Weatherfield and immediately grew suspicious that Kevin’s (Michael LeVell) girlfriend, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) is hiding something and will be nothing but trouble for her brother.

The two do seem to call a truce this week after Kevin intervenes and tells Debbie how nice Abi really is but while this leads to the pair agreeing to a fresh start, they do not know that Abi is still talking to Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) about how much she needs a fix. Debbie does soon learn the truth though and insists that Abi needs to be honest with Kevin about everything that is going on and so, heeding her advice, Abi does indeed confess her problems to him and admits to stealing morphine. But how will Kevin react to learning that he has been kept in the dark?

Police have questions for Paul

Following the discovery of a body, the initially suspected victim was the missing Todd Grimshaw, but it turned out that it was Kel Hinchley (Joseph Alessi) and this week, the police come knocking on Coronation Street, keen to speak to Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) about the discovery.

As Paul had been sexually abused by Kel since he was a teenager, he is first in line to be spoken to about the discovery and he does not help himself by saying Kel being murdered does not come as a surprise – the problem being that the police had not told him how he died. When Billy later questions Paul about Kel, Paul is hurt when it seems that Billy is doubting his innocence. Later in the week, it is confirmed that Kel’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but is the damage between Paul and Billy already done?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Another resident of the cobbles has some raised eyebrows over Nicky (Kimberly Hart Simpson) this week when Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) spots her having a drink with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). To add to his intrigue. Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) tells Kirk that he recognises Nicky from somewhere but cannot place where. Will they discover who Nicky is and how she and Daniel met?

Looking to do some fundraising to help with the treatment costs for Oliver, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) decides to raise some money by either staging a sponsored silence or a dance-off. But when she hears from everyone how much they want her to choose the silent option, she is left feeling disheartened.

