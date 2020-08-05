Faye exposes Geoff’s lies in Coronation Street family betrayal

Every time the net closes in on Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) in Coronation Street the slippery abuser manages to talk his way out of trouble – but could his own granddaughter be the one to bring him down after exposing his latest awful lie?

Faye Windass (Ellie Leech) witnessed Geoff arguing with a mystery woman on the street earlier this week, and was understandably suspicious when she overheard him lie to the police on Wednesday 5th August that no such argument occurred – despite landlady Jenny Connor also insisting she saw the aggressive altercation.

Viewers know the lady in question was Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox), the first Mrs Metcalfe who Geoff says died decades ago, and real mum to Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), who grew up believing Geoff’s late second wife Tess was his mother.

Confused Faye reported back to dad Tim and stepmum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) about the discrepancy in Geoff’s story, explaining when she questioned the pensioner he was dismissive, saying he was having a go at a random woman who wasn’t observing social distancing properly.

Geoff then showed up at the house to berate Sally for stirring it with the cops over Elaine’s disappearance, banishing Faye so the ‘adults’ could talk – not realising she had already dropped the bombshell of his latest porkie.

As Faye succinctly put it, if it was just an argument about social distancing why didn’t he mention it to the cops?

Elaine has not been seen since the sinister moment when Geoff threatened her in the ginnel and warned her to keep away from Tim so he didn’t find out she was telling the truth. Later, Geoff destroyed the sim card from Elaine’s phone and smiled smugly to himself, but the audience does not know what actually happened to his terrified ex and she has now been reported as a missing person.

Having fooled abused wife Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and pulled the wool over Tim’s eyes his entire life, Geoff is struggling to defend himself against Yasmeen’s crusading granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and sus Sal – could Faye join the ranks and turn against her own grandfather if she doesn’t buy his lies?

If a shy, unassuming teenage waitress brought down soap’s biggest villain that would be a proper twist.

