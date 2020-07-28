Coronation Street’s Paula Wilcox reveals unexpected “climax” to Geoff and Yasmeen’s story

We know that the end is in sight for Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) in Coronation Street, but we are none the wiser as to how his reign of terror will draw to a close.

Advertisement

Well according to Paula Wilcox, who has joined the show as Geoff’s ex, Elaine, there are big things on the way and we will all be surprised by how things play out. Speaking this morning on ITV’s Lorraine, Wilcox spoke about her arrival on the cobbles and the part that she will play in helping Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) who is currently behind bars for attacking Geoff.

“There is a big climax coming, for sure,” she teased to guest host Christine Lampard, adding that there is a twist on the way that she does not think anyone will see coming.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The former star of The Queen’s Nose also discussed how delighted she was to be offered the role. “When I was asked to do it I was so thrilled. I immediately started watching Corrie to catch up with the Yasmeen and Geoff story and I was hooked from the moment I started watching. I was so keen to be part of that story.”

Viewers last night saw the reveal that Elaine was actually Tim’s mother and Wilcox spoke about what a significant moment this was for her. “It’s extraordinary because I think Elaine was almost thinking it will be ok. Seeing Geoff coming out of the house with Tim (Joe Duttine) and realising it’s her son is massive.”

Paula also spoke of how she hopes watching the story play out will be of some help to anybody who is suffering through a similar thing. “It’s an extraordinarily powerful story and I hope that it encourages women to speak up and realise they aren’t alone”

Paula is no stranger to Coronation Street, although she has had a number of years between stints with her original guest spot occurring all the way back in 1969. “I think I was called Janice, she had escaped from a borstal of some sort,” Wilcox explained.

“She was on the run and she comes to find her brother Ray to get some money out of him and then continue on her merry way and whatever that would include, and she disappeared a couple of weeks later. So I was in it for three weeks. It was just about one of the first jobs I ever did, so it was really thrilling, actually. The whole thing was gob-smacking.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.