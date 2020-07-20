Coronation Street’s Gary Windass to kill again as he eyes up revenge on Adam Barlow?

Gary Windass (Mikey North) may be the latest Coronation Street resident murderer, but his killing of Rick Neelan was in a moment of self-defence.

Advertisement

But as more and more people begin to get close to his secret, could we see Gary kill again? But this time with premeditation?

At a recent press event, North spoke to RadioTimes.com and other journalists and this very subject came up and for Mikey, he hopes that Gary would not allow himself to sink to that level – although he certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked if Gary is concerned about Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) investigating what he has been up to, North said: “Very much so. Adam has been pretending to be Gary, he’s called up the place where Gary has been keeping Rick’s money and pretended to be him, and Gary has found out and is on to him.”

Adam has been learning more about Ricks’s disappearance and has even been flirting and spending time with his wife, Laura (Kel Allen) in an attempt to learn more about Rick and how Gary is involved. Could this signal Adam’s demise? “Whether or not he is capable of killing in cold blood I’m not so sure. I hope that he wouldn’t be able to go through with it, we may never know. But Adam is definitely going to be a thorn in the side.”

Asked directly if the pressure could push him to kill again, North is unsure but is hoping for the best for his character. “I hope Gary wouldn’t be capable of killing in cold blood. I would hope that he is not like that, but time will tell and the scripts will dictate what happens.”

Mikey also spoke about what it was like getting back to work after Coronation Street stopped filming and how easy it was to slip back into the role. “It was quite nerve-wracking getting back to work. None of us had picked up a script in three months and that is quite rare as an actor to go that long. It was like learning to start all over again. We were straight back into fairly full-on stuff with the scenes we picked back up with but, hopefully, we are back up and running now and back to normal.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.