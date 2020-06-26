Coronation Street’s David left speechless by Shona’s shock proposition

Despite Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) making it clear to David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd) that she wanted them to take things slowly as they get to know each other again, by the time tonight’s Coronation Street ended she had quite the turnaround, leaving David stunned.

Shona bumped into Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) early into the episode and the never-shy Gemma had no issues speaking to her as if Shona’s amnesia had never happened. Her laid back approach and reveal that they were from the same estate does put Shona at ease though and she agrees to go for a coffee, although Shona was a little confused to hear Gemma wasn’t on the hunt for a childminder.

As they spoke, Gemma revealed more about Shona’s past with David and told her how well suited they both were. Shona took these words to heart and was warmed to hear how much David cared about her- even if she still has no memory of any of it.

Getting David to the cafe as quickly as she could by sending a text that simply said ‘cafe now’, she informed him that they were now on a date and marched him upstairs. Whilst there, she started suggesting things they could do, such as a jigsaw, while a bewildered David sent a panicked text to Maria Connor (Samia Ghadie) to see if she could cover a client he was supposed to be meeting.

Before he even had much of a chance to get used to this first date with his ex-wife, Shona very matter of factly asked if he would like to have sex to test if the chemistry they had is still there. A shocked David tried to politely decline, feeling that the sudden turn may be too rushed. For Shona though, the rejection caused to her lash out and David was ordered out of the flat.

However, following a talk with the level-headed Roy Cropper (David Nielson), she began to rethink her stance. Will she realise that David was just trying to do the right thing?

Elsewhere tonight, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) went to the hospital to hear Oliver’s test results. They had both been feeling positive in the lead up to it, but are they about to get their hearts broken?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.