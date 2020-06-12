6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Carla can’t escape her past as David gets hope from Shona

We’re back for another week in Weatherfield as this weeks visit to Coronation Street sees trouble loom for Carla, and potentially Peter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, could happiness be around the corner for Daniel?

Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 15th and Friday 19th June.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Carla deals with her past

Carla Connor (Alison King) was shocked to get a visit from a girl named Chelsey who insisted the two knew each other. This week it is revealed that they met in a squat she stayed in when Carla had mental health problems and now she, and the sinister squat owner, want a large sum of money in return for some drugs they say she was responsible for destroying. Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) gets wind that something is not right and whilst Carla does try to keep the truth from him, she eventually realises he needs to hear it and she tells him everything- ordering her visitors to stay away shortly afterwards. But when news comes through that a man and a woman have been attacked, could a defensive Peter have been the guilty party?

Happiness on the way for Daniel?

Since losing his wife, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has been feeling lost and whilst some time away at a retreat has helped him to begin the grieving process, this week he is struck by loneliness when Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) bails on plans for a lads night that Daniel was looking forward to. After moping around the house, he decides enough is enough and puts on a fancy suit- hitting the town for some drinks. It is not long before he runs into a woman named Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) and the two quickly hit it off. After chatting, she suggests they continue the night elsewhere and he is happy to agree. But is he as ready to move on as he thinks he is?

David plans Shona’s return

David Platt (Jack Shepherd) gets a glimmer of hope this week that his marriage to Shona (Julia Goulding) could be saved when he hears that it has been confirmed that she will be moving in with Roy Cropper (David Neilson). Discovering them she will be back on the street the next day, he cannot hide how excited he is to have her home, but Roy is worried that he may be setting himself up for disappointment. David though will not be deterred and sets about ensuring she has the perfect homecoming by making sure all her things are ready for her. But is Roy right that David should not get his hopes up?

Sally stands her ground

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) seemed to side with Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) as she faces trial for the wine bottle attack on Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) by demanding that Geoff no longer live under her roof. Geoff had no choice but to move back to Number 6 and this week, Tim (Joe Duttine) continues to voice his frustrations at what she has done- and there is more trouble to come when another member of the family hears what has happened. Elsewhere, Alya (Sair Khan) hears that Sally’s faith in Geoff is waning and sees this as the perfect opportunity to get someone else to fight for her gran in court. But is Sally convinced enough to take a public stand against him?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Adam continues to dig for dirt on the missing Rick and offers his help to Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) in tracking him down. But how will Gary Windass (Mikey North), who is already trying to force Laura out of Weatherfield, feel when he learns what Adam is up to?

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) causes a stir this week when she takes Geoff’s side after being horrified that Sally had kicked him out. Voicing her disgust, she announces her intention to move into number 6 with him.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.