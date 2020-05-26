Accessibility Links

  5. Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe to get away with Yasmeen abuse after chilling twist?

No justice for Yasmeen?

Fans of Coronation Street have been watching the evil Geoff Metcalf (Ian Bartholemew) torment and abuse Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) for a long time now and are eager for him to get his comeuppance – but is there a chance he could get away with all he has done?

Never one to miss turning a situation to his advantage, Geoff will use his indiscretions with escorts as a way to boost the case against Yasmeen for her wine bottle attack on him.

It’s the latest in a series of moves that Geoff has made to make himself out to be the innocent victim in the drama and so far, it worryingly seems as though he may get away with it.

This latest twist comes as Yasmeen tells Alya (Sair Khan) about Geoff’s escort visits, and she wastes no time in letting Sally (Sally Dynevor) know all the details – and she is horrified by the revelation.

Geoff knows that he has no choice but to admit the truth and so he does – albeit with a drastic twist to how events played out.

He claims to Sally and Tim (Joe Duttine) that he felt he had no choice but to visit them due to Yasmeen’s refusal to have sex with him.

Tim is taken in by the lie and urges him to go to the police with the information as it will add fuel to the fire that Yasmeen’s attack on him was unprovoked.

coronation street geoff escorts sally

Alya is stunned when she hears what he has done, realising that she has made things worse for her gran. But her desire to bring him down is reignited when she hears about Yasmeen having an STI as a result of Geoff’s infidelity.

But, will Alya convince Yasmeen not to plead guilty and to share the details that could save her?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

