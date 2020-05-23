6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Shona’s back in Weatherfield as Oliver wakes up, but is he OK?

More drama from Weatherfield as this weeks visit to Coronation Street sees Shona make a return, but will that save David from himself?

And is Leanne setting herself up for a fall with Oliver?

Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 25th and Friday 29th May.

Concern continues to grow for Oliver

It has been a worrying time for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) as Oliver, after suffering a series of seizures, has been diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. He has been heavily sedated since arriving in hospital and this week, they are warned that there is a chance he could wake up with brain damage. When he does come to and calls out for Leanne, she is convinced that everything is fine. Both Steve and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) are not so optimistic though and they worry that Leanne could be getting her hopes up. Oliver is allowed to return home which gives her even more of a boost, but is she setting herself up for a fall? It will be an anxious few weeks while they wait for the test results.

David’s dangerous behaviour continues

David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) continues his destructive behaviour this week. After his escape from the muggers and then the drug dealers, he now has a thirst for danger and when he hears that Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) is visiting her son Clayton (Callum Harrison), he decides to head out and look for more trouble. It does not take him long to find a gang of youths and he lashes out, damaging one of their bikes in the process. Attempting to escape, he finds himself cornered and it looks like it could be game over for him until the police fortunately intervene. Concerned for him, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) decides to take action and meets with Shona, begging her to return home.

Shona returns to the street

Having not been seen in some time, Shona reappears this week and first on the amnesiac’s to-do list is to pay a visit to her son, Clayton, in prison. But when she sees him, she gets a shock and confesses that she remembers him much younger than he is now. Clayton, true to form, starts badmouthing David to her and Shona’s caseworker, Alice, is shocked to hear what she is sure to be lies. She later returns to the street but insists that David not be there when she does. Whilst she is bewildered by this unfamiliar environment, Gail Platt (Helen Worth) notices that she knew instinctively where the tea bags were. Later, Shona heads out on her own without telling anyone where she is going. Who will she see?

Geoff is released from hospital

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been in the hospital ever since that fateful night where Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) finally retaliated for all the abuse she has suffered, attacking him with a wine bottle in a fit of rage. This week he is discharged, and Tim collects him, bringing him back to Coronation Street. But he gets a shock when he tries to go home as it turns out Alya (Sair Khan) has changed the locks. Tim is furious while Geoff heads straight back to looking at his secret video feed. Meanwhile, Alya pays Yasmeen a visit at the prison and tries to talk to her about the abuse. But Yasmeen does not want to hear it and makes a quick exit. What will Geoff do next?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

The fallout from the online video continues when a frustrated Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) discovers Aadi (Adam Hussain) has got into a fight with Corey. But he is not angry at his son, instead, he goes after the school- demanding more be done to combat online bullying.

James Bailey (Nathan Graham) thinks he has good news this week when he surprises Michael (Ryan Russell) with a holiday to Marbella. But Michael has reservations about heading out of the country.

