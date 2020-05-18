Coronation Street’s Shona Ramsey is “explosive” after brain trauma, says Julia Goulding

When Shona Ramsey returns to Coronation Street, don’t expect her to act exactly like the beloved character you remember as there will be big changes to the character as she navigates her way through her memory loss.

Advertisement

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Shona star Julia Goulding spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about her return and she has teased that her character will be a lot colder and prone to volatile outbursts when she gets back to the cobbles, following Goulding’s maternity leave.

“She’s still Shona,” Goulding said, adding that the essence of who that character was is still there, as is her fashion sense- indicating her well-known Doc Martens shoes could reappear. But she will be a lot more distanced than she was before and a lot of her personality has been lost along with her memory which will make her very unpredictable going forward.

“Due to the nature of her brain injury, her reactions are somewhat enhanced” Goulding explains. “Whereas a little thing beforehand she would have just batted away, she can react in quite an explosive manner at the moment.” David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) better tread carefully by the sound of things.

She also added that she hopes Shona will be back working with Roy before too long as she loves working with the actor so much. “Working with David Neilson is just a dream”. It’s nice to know Roy Cropper is just as lovely in real life!

Show boss Iain MacLeod recently said David and Shona are a love story and he heavily indicated we were due to for a happy ending to this story – thankfully!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.