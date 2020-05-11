Accessibility Links

Coronation Street teams up with Baroness Doreen Lawrence on racist verbal abuse storyline

The storyline sees Ed Bailey become the victim of racist abuse.

Coronation Street has announced that it has teamed up with Baroness Doreen Lawrence on a storyline focusing on racist verbal abuse.

The storyline will play out on the soap next week, with Ed Bailey finding himself the victim of abuse at the hands of new Bistro manager Don.

According to a spokesperson, the episodes will see Ed shrug off the comments until his sons Michael and James take issue with the abuse – highlighting the generational difference of opinion regarding the line between banter and what are clearly racist comments.

Ed eventually addresses Don during an opening party for the new Bistro, while the storyline is also set to focus on Ed’s own prejudices regarding his son’s homosexuality.

Baroness Lawrence was heavily involved in plans for the storyline, acting as a script advisor and visiting the set to observe some of the episodes’ central scenes.

It was originally planned for the episodes to be aired on April 22nd to mark Stephen Lawrence Day, but changes to the broadcasting schedule brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in a later transmission date.

Producer Iain Macleod said: ”It is a huge privilege to have someone of the standing of Baroness Lawrence consult with us on this episode.

“I really believe that her input, and the contributions of the cast playing the Bailey family as we workshopped the scripts, have resulted in an episode with real weight and authenticity.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Doreen Lawrence, Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon attends the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of her son Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields on April 23, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
