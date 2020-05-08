Coronation Street’s Yasmeen charged with attempted murder: “She thinks she deserves it” says Shelley King

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has been officially charged with the attempted murder of husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), and despite being a victim of coercive control for months she is desperate to apologise to her abusive spouse for her actions.

“She feels she deserves it in a way,” Coronation Street star King told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “Yasmeen regrets what she did and wasn’t thinking in the moment she attacked him.”

During her police interview on Friday 8th May, Yasmeen grew increasingly distressed as she struggled to recall the events leading up to her stabbing Geoff as months of psychological manipulation took their toll, skewing her perspective and grip on reality.

When confronted with photographs of her husband’s injuries she caused, upset Mrs Metcalfe couldn’t fully recall what happened and said she simply panicked at seeing Geoff holding a knife. Viewers saw she was fragile and confused to the point she believed her life was in danger, a tragic result of the psychological damage Geoff’s abuse has caused. As her other half launched another vicious verbal tirade she lashed out – with devastating consequences.

Breaking down to officers, fragile Yasmeen begged to see her husband so she could say sorry before being officially charged.

“Her lawyer Imran has warned her to be careful about what she says,” continues the actress, “but Geoff has never actually raised his hand to her so I think that’s why Yasmeen feels she had no right to do what she did.

“But the threat is always there – women I’ve talked to during my research said the threat of violence was much more intimidating than the violence itself.

“In the episodes that follow there is a sense of remorse. She was about to leave him and couldn’t take it any more and Geoff crumbled and begged her not to go, he needed her. Rightly or wrongly she maintains he’s a complex man and no one knows him like she does. He can be kind and charming but when he feels alone and vulnerable he lashes out. Geoff has made Yasmeen blame herself for how he treats her.”

Friday’s instalment also touched on Geoff’s past being explored, particularly his first marriage to Tim’s troubled mother Tessa which was reportedly violent, and could shed light on the character’s propensity for cruelty.

“Geoff previously told Yasmeen he could never get his father’s attention, and we are finding out more about what happened to his first wife. There is a vulnerability about him that may explain his behaviour.”

Next week Yasmeen faces her bail hearing in court, while granddaughter Alya Nazir vows to prove what she’s known for months – that Geoff has subjected his terrified wife to months of horrifying abuse. But with Geoff playing the victim and insisting his other half was violent and volatile, who will the police believe?

