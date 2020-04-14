Coronation Street cast Archie Shuttleworth’s son as a very famous face

Coronation Street have announced a new cast member who will start filming when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

And it’s someone we will all recognise from ITV sitcom Benidorm as Tony Maudsley will be swapping sunny Spain for sort-of sunny Manchester.

He played Kenneth du Beke in the sitcom, but he will take up a role relating to someone very well-known on the cobbles.

The news was first announced by The Sun, who announced Maudsley would play the son of Archie Shuttleworth.

The actor confirmed the news on Twitter, adding: “Yes I can indeed confirm this to true. I’m chuffed to be staying at my @itv home and heading to Weatherfield and I for one, couldn’t be happier.

“As a long time fan of @itvcorrie I’m thirlled to be joining the cast of my favourite show. Here’s to the next exciting chapter.”

Little more is known about Maudsley’s character, but no doubt we’ll see him soon on the cobbles – and we can’t wait!

His character’s dad Archie was an undertaker who appeared on Coronation Street between the years of 2002 and 2010.

He had a major crush on Audrey Roberts, who sadly didn’t reciprocate his feelings.

Archie was last seen at Blanche’s funeral and the character died off-screen in 2018. He left Audrey a whopping £80,000 in his will, that soon turned into a family drama for the Roberts.

The actor who played him, Roy Hudd, passed away in March 2020.