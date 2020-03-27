Coronation Street is not on tonight – here’s why and when the new schedule starts

Soap schedules are in flux due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and transmission of the UK’s continuing dramas, but the cancellation of Friday 27th March’s double helping of Coronation Street was already decided before the new schedule was announced.

Advertisement

ITV are showing Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens this evening instead and originally Corrie planned to air extra Thursday episodes in April to make up the shortfall.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

That all changed with the recent announcement visits to Weatherfield were being reduced to single episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Monday 30th March, following the decision to suspend filming to ensure the show could stay on the air for as long as possible.

So in the new transmission pattern there would normally be a Corrie on a Friday, making tonight’s schedule something of an anomaly – just to confuse soap fans even more!

In summary, Corrie will be back on Monday 30th March at 7.30pm, beginning the temporary thrice-weekly showings. Got that?

Monday’s episode sees Alya Nazir eager to rumble evil Geoff Metcalfe’s deceitful efforts to keep wife Yasmeen Metcalfe from attending her grandson’s wedding in Spain, and David Platt getting mugged as he spirals further into self-destruction following wife Shona’s request for a divorce.

Channel stablemate Emmerdale also starts it’s new schedule which sees it broadcast Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, giving viewers a soap double bill three times a week.

Keep up to date with all the schedule tweaks of your favourite soaps in our handy guide.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.