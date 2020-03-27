Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street is not on tonight – here’s why and when the new schedule starts

Coronation Street is not on tonight – here’s why and when the new schedule starts

Friday's double bill was dropped pre-pandemic changes

coronation street logo

Soap schedules are in flux due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and transmission of the UK’s continuing dramas, but the cancellation of Friday 27th March’s double helping of Coronation Street was already decided before the new schedule was announced.

Advertisement

ITV are showing Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens this evening instead and originally Corrie planned to air extra Thursday episodes in April to make up the shortfall.

That all changed with the recent announcement visits to Weatherfield were being reduced to single episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Monday 30th March, following the decision to suspend filming to ensure the show could stay on the air for as long as possible.

So in the new transmission pattern there would normally be a Corrie on a Friday, making tonight’s schedule something of an anomaly – just to confuse soap fans even more!

In summary, Corrie will be back on Monday 30th March at 7.30pm, beginning the temporary thrice-weekly showings. Got that?

coronation street david platt muggers

Monday’s episode sees Alya Nazir eager to rumble evil Geoff Metcalfe’s deceitful efforts to keep wife Yasmeen Metcalfe from attending her grandson’s wedding in Spain, and David Platt getting mugged as he spirals further into self-destruction following wife Shona’s request for a divorce.

Channel stablemate Emmerdale also starts it’s new schedule which sees it broadcast Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, giving viewers a soap double bill three times a week.

Keep up to date with all the schedule tweaks of your favourite soaps in our handy guide.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

coronation street logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

coronation street David platt Alina pop

David sleeps with Alina in Coronation Street, but Jack P Shepherd wants him back with Shona

coronation street david platt muggers

Coronation Street’s David Platt mugged – is his life in danger?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th November 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th November 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9316 Monday 4th December 20017 - 1st Ep David Platt [JACK P SHEPHERD] comes off the phone and confirms that a British National has been killed and they found a silver St Christopher amongst the wreckage. Sarah Platt [TINA O’BRIEN] breaks down in floods of tears, finally accepting that Gary is dead. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Divorce shock for David Platt in Coronation Street as Shona ends their marriage

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’s Uptown Funk rush-released following X Factor success