Coronation Street’s Gary finally has his dirty secrets exposed as a new arrival threatens his safety?

The walls are closing in on Windass...

Gary Windass (Mikey North) is the Coronation Street villain we all love to hate.

He thought he was doing the world a favour by murdering Rick Neelan but it seems his killer secret might not stay hidden for much longer.

It all comes to a head in the coming months on the ITV soap when Rick’s former wife arrives on the cobbles unexpectedly.

Within the next couple of weeks, Gary will get a shock when Rick’s daughter Kelly turns up at Weatherfield High – and her mum isn’t far behind.

Gary’s life will be flipped upside down as he battles to keep his secret about Rick hidden, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: “Gary’s life is about to unravel when Claire turns up and confronts him. He thinks he’s got away with the murder and moved on – but of course, in soap, nothing ever stays in the past!”

Given the recent shutdown of production, it’s not clear when these scenes will play out.

Coronation Street showrunner Iain MacLeod has previously hinted there would be a big drama in the coming weeks surrounding Gary and his secrets.

He told the publication: “We build to a big explosive story around the time we traditionally do our Britain’s Got Talent week. We’re aware that Rick’s body is resting over there, and we are resisting the urge to dig it up as it feels like everyone is expecting us to. So, I hope we’re playing in a good way with the audience’s expectations around that.”

Is this the end of Gary’s reign of terror on the cobbles?

