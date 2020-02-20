Coronation Street’s Alya grows suspicious of Geoff – but can she save Yasmeen?

Could Geoff Metcalfe’s days of abusing Yasmeen Nazir finally be over? That’s what Coronation Street fans will be hoping after her granddaughter Alya grows suspicious of the gaslighting Speed Daal co-owner.

In scenes airing on ITV next week, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) will leave the bistro ­– run by unnerving Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) – to return to the Speed Daal. While Yasmeen (Shelley King) is left delighted with her granddaughter, Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) puts on a fake grin.

Later, Alya becomes concerned when Yasmeen admits her back is hurt after Geoff forced her to move a sofa to vacuum underneath it.

Geoff also exposes his more sinister side to Alya again, when angrily blaming her for a scathing online review about Speed Daal. Although Alya brings up the review with her grandmother, Yasmeen is quick to defend Geoff.

Then things take a turn for the worse. Arriving home to find no dinner on the table, Geoff fumes at Yasmeen, who says she lost track of time while tending to the chickens. When she serves up only vegetables – as she couldn’t afford meat – Geoff’s mood darkens.

An upset Yasmeen is left wailing outside and is overheard by Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), who then speaks to Alya and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott).

Can Alya put a stop to the abuse? Or will Yasmeen be left to suffer yet more of Geoff’s cruelty?

