Coronation Street’s 10,000th episode brings about a tragic realisation for one resident

Who wants to leave?

Coronation Street will be celebrating their 10,000th episode next week with a special trip to Blackpool.

On Friday February 7th, we’ll go on a mission to the seaside resort after Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) gets a surprising parcel.

She is shocked to discover she is sent ashes of her estranged husband, Dennis Tanner (Philip Lowrie), along with a note requesting she scatters them in Blackpool.

Ken Barlow (William Roache) agrees to go with her and a large group of Corrie residents tag along for the ride too.

Rita and Ken are joined by Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Jenny, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally and Yasmeen on a big coach trip.

However, the ride soon descends into a comedy of errors as grumpy driver, Des (John Henshaw), pulls up in a party bus.

Meanwhile, memories are shared, secrets aired and tensions rise while one resident comes to a life-changing realisation: it’s time for them to leave the cobbles for good.

But who is it?

Speaking about the upcoming episode, Iain MacLeod said: “10,000 episodes! Not bad for a programme which one newspaper said in 1960 was ‘doomed from the outset’.

“I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee. It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful – and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue.

“It’s a really great exhibition of Coronation Street’s classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

