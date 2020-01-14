Accessibility Links

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt faces dilemma ahead of exit from cobbles

She's torn between her head and her heart

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 9989 Friday 24th January 2020 - 2nd Ep Daniel Osbourne [ROB MALLARD] urges Bethany Platt [LUCY FALLON] to spread her wings and apply for a place on a creative writing course. As he helps her with her application, Daniel notices that Bertie doesn’t seem himself and panicking he takes his temperature. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Coronation Street has been a hard place to live for young Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) of late.

She has been feeling pretty uninspired and her need to get out and explore the world is almost becoming too much to handle.

She doesn’t have anything keeping her tied to the cobbles either, with her love life struggling to take off.

We know actress Lucy will be parting ways with the ITV soap soon, but the details of her exit have been kept a closely-guarded secret.

Bethany Platt gets some bad news from Ray
Bethany Platt gets some bad news from Ray on Coronation Street (©ITV)

However, a conversation in the coming weeks with love interest Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) leaves beloved Bethany with a huge decision to make.

At the Bistro, Bethany misses out on the manager’s promotion, which goes to Alya Nazir, and feels as flat as a pancake when she’s given Head Waitress as a consolation.

She later finds out that her boss Ray is a bit of a creep and wonders whether the restaurant is the right place for her anyway.

Bethany decides to confide in Daniel, who shockingly suggests that packing her bags and heading to a bigger city could be the best move for her.

We’re all well aware she has had itchy feet for some time, but could Daniel be the one to make her see sense?

Lucy has previously hinted that a happy exit with a fruitful future is just how she wants to see her character leave – so, not in a coffin a la Robert Preston.

She told RadioTimes.com at the 2019 British Soap Awards: “She’d leave in a really nice way. She’d go to Italy, smiling and happy. With no bad things happening!”

We know Bethany is scheduled to leave this year, but will she heading towards a lush life in Italy so soon in to 2020?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

