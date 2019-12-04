Coronation Street Christmas 2019 spoilers – Michelle, Robert exits and a gunman storms the cobbles

Christmas on the cobbles is fast approaching – and the community of Coronation Street could be set for one of the most dramatic festive seasons the soap has ever seen.

Emotional farewells, unexpected developments and twists will keep Corrie fans entertained this Yuletide. Some storylines are confirmed but there’s also plenty of rumours flying around – let RadioTimes.com walk you through a Weatherfield winter wonderland with our Crimbo preview…

Killer exits for Michelle and Robert

Michelle Connor and Robert Preston prepare to marry on Wednesday 4th December, setting the scene for both characters to make big departures by the end of 2019. ‘Chelle is playing a long game of revenge on her philandering fiance for getting Vicky Jefferies pregnant and promising to also marry her, but can she carry out her plot to tie the knot and fleece him financially?

Kym Marsh has said the door will be open for her alter ego while she takes a break, but rumour has it there’ll be no coming back for co-star Tristan Gemmill as tabloid reports claim Robert is shot and killed in a dramatic Christmas Day siege (more below). This is unconfirmed by Corrie, but there are more potential passings during December…

Vicky murder mystery

Robert’s deception comes back to haunt him when Vicky’s son, tearaway teen Tyler Jefferies, storms the church during the wedding accusing him of murder! Vicky suspiciously disappears after an earlier showdown with Robert in which he warns to stay away from the ceremony so he can have his perfect day with Ms Connor. Police question the cheating chef and soon he’s prime suspect in a potential murder investigation – has he done away with Vicky? Could those shooting rumours be false and Robert gets permanently banged up to silence his bit on the side?

Gary’s deadly showdown

He’s lied, cheated, tinkered with scaffolding and killed in cold blood, and life is set to take more twists for bad boy Gary this festive season. Old enemy Derek Milligan is on a mission to get revenge on loan shark Gaz, who he blames for ruining his life – finding a loaded antique rifle in the furniture shop he goes on a drunken rampage leading to an almighty showdown that leaves at least one local dead. Is it Robert? Shona? Maria? Adam?

“We want to subvert expectations from the normal ‘fluffy’ Corrie Christmas,” says producer Iain MacLeod. “This is a realistic and truthful payoff to Gary’s story about loan sharking, the pressures of poverty and the mental collapse that can cause. Killing someone on Christmas Day is commonplace on the other soaps but less so on Corrie, but we want to tell the most exciting storyline and it justifies the outcome.”

Funfair on the cobbles

Wannabe entrepreneur Michael Bailey’s latest scheme is to stage a Christmas fairground on the street. However, his dream of a winter extravaganza complete with rides, stalls and fun for all the family doesn’t quite pan out when the locals experience the disappointing reality of his business venture – and that’s before the siege breaks out and there’s a skirmish on the helter skelter…

Underworld is back in business

The Underworld factory was destroyed in March’s dramatic roof collapse caused by Gary Windass that resulted in the tragic death of Rana Habeeb, and turned the redheaded rogue into a murdering villain. The workforce pulled together and got the business back on its feet, only to reel when the learn who their new landlord is…

Can squabbling sibling bosses Nick Tilsley and Sarah Platt put their differences aside for the grand relaunch? And how will the employees cope with running the knicker-stitching empire themselves having made it co-operative in which they are all shareholders?

David’s big shock

He’s been in prison, faced his rapist, almost lost the love of his life and fallen out with his family, so David Platt is more than ready to draw a line under 2019. Before that, though, it’s time to celebrate his Christmas Day birthday (he’ll be 29, fact fans) for which his nearest and dearest have planned a suitably festive surprise at the aforementioned fairground.

New wife Shona has something big up her sleeve, only to find herself caught up in Derek’s gun-toting rampage, and with actress Julia Goulding soon to depart to accommodate her real-life maternity leave the character will have to be written out for a considerable period of time… “The events of Christmas Day precipitate a really serious story for the Platts,” divulges MacLeod. “They are definitely the central family at Christmas. David and Shona’s relationship will be sorely tested for the whole of next year…”

Baby surprise

Also caught up in Gary’s misdemeanours is current girlfriend Maria Connor, who discovers she’s pregnant by the loan shark.

Unlucky-in-love Maria is set to be in festive focus this Christmas and New Year, with actress Samia Longhambon recently teasing being part of the siege scenes: “We filmed it at night for these episodes which made it feel different. It will look amazing and me and Mikey North (Gary) really have something to get our teeth into for our scenes together. There’s so much great stuff coming up.” Is Maria up the duff and in danger?

RIP Rita?

Street stalwart is home alone for the festive season, but a freak accident at home leaves her in grave danger – could this be her last Christmas on the cobbles? “No!” confirms MacLeod. “I won’t expect you to tune in on Christmas Day and watch Rita’s demise – that is something that I’d never do!

“Rita’s storyline is not really about her being in physical peril, but it will have far-reaching consequences in terms of the perception of her role in the world, and on the street. That will play off into the new year culminating around February. It’s heartbreaking, subtle and poignant, and Barbara Knox nails it with the gusto you’d expect.”

