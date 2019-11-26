Coronation Street Christmas 2019 spoilers – Michelle, Robert exits and Vicky murder mystery

Christmas on the cobbles is fast approaching – and the community of Coronation Street could be set for one of the most dramatic festive seasons the soap has ever seen.

Emotional farewells, unexpected developments and twists will keep Corrie fans entertained this Yuletide. Some storylines are confirmed but there’s also plenty of rumours flying around – let RadioTimes.com walk you through a Weatherfield winter wonderland with our Crimbo preview…

Killer exits for Michelle and Robert

Michelle Connor and Robert Preston prepare to marry on Wednesday 4th December, setting the scene for both characters to make big departures by the end of 2019. ‘Chelle is playing a long game of revenge on her philandering fiance for getting Vicky Jefferies pregnant and promising to also marry her, but can she carry out her plot to tie the knot and fleece him financially?

Kym Marsh has said the door will be open for her alter ego while she takes a break, but rumour has it there’ll be no coming back for co-star Tristan Gemmill as tabloid reports claim Robert is shot and killed in a dramatic Christmas Day siege (more below). This is unconfirmed by Corrie, but there are more potential passings during December…

Vicky murder mystery

Robert’s deception comes back to haunt him when Vicky’s son, tearaway teen Tyler Jefferies, storms the church during the wedding accusing him of murder! Vicky suspiciously disappears after an earlier showdown with Robert in which he warns to stay away from the ceremony so he can have his perfect day with Ms Connor. Police question the cheating chef and soon he’s prime suspect in a potential murder investigation – has he done away with Vicky? Could those shooting rumours be false and Robert gets permanently banged up to silence his bit on the side?

Gary’s deadly showdown

He’s lied, cheated, tinkered with scaffolding and killed in cold blood, and life is set to take more twists for bad boy Gary this festive season. An enemy of Mr Windass comes looking for payback, leading to a siege where bullets starts flying – or do they?

As mentioned above, reports of this so-called showdown-cum-siege have not been officially commented on by Corrie and may be greatly exaggerated, or just downright false. RadioTimes.com understands there is much more to Gary’s December storyline than the reports would have you believe, but there are certainly some huge shocks in store for the Christmas episodes.

Funfair on the cobbles

Wannabe entrepreneur Michael Bailey’s latest scheme is to stage a Christmas fairground on the street. However, his dream of a winter extravaganza complete with rides, stalls and fun for all the family doesn’t quite pan out when the locals experience the disappointing reality of his business venture…

Underworld is back in business

The Underworld factory was destroyed in March’s dramatic roof collapse caused by Gary Windass that resulted in the tragic death of Rana Habeeb, and turned the redheaded rogue into a murdering villain. The workforce pulled together and got the business back on its feet, but can squabbling sibling bosses Nick Tilsley and Sarah Platt put their differences aside for the grand relaunch? And how will the employees cope with running the knicker-stitching empire themselves having made it co-operative in which they are all shareholders?

David’s big shock

He’s been in prison, faced his rapist, almost lost the love of his life and fallen out with his family, so David Platt is more than ready to draw a line under 2019. Before that, though, it’s time to celebrate his Christmas Day birthday (he’ll be 29, fact fans) for which his nearest and dearest have planned a suitably festive surprise at the aforementioned fairground.

New wife Shona has something big up her sleeve, but with actress Julia Goulding soon to depart to accommodate her real-life maternity leave the character will have to be written out for a considerable period of time… Could there be one last disaster for David before the year is out?

Baby surprise

Also caught up in Gary’s misdemeanours is current girlfriend Maria Connor, whom that pesky rumour mill would have us believe will discover she’s pregnant by the loan shark.

Unlucky-in-love Maria is definitely set to be in festive focus this Christmas and New Year, with actress Samia Longhambon recently teasing her December scenes: “We filmed some stuff at night for these episodes which made it feel different. It will look amazing and me and Mikey North (Gary) really have something to get our teeth into for our scenes together. There’s so much great stuff coming up.” Is Maria up the duff and in danger?

