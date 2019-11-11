Who plays Roy Cropper’s long-lost brother in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street meets Long Lost Family when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) reveals to Carla Connor (Alison King) he’s got a secret younger half-brother called Richard Lucas, the product of an affair his late mum Sylvia had decades ago.

Advertisement

On Monday 11th November, Roy explained how the love child was put up for adoption so as to ensure the family scandal was swiftly buried. Carla convinced her friend to find his estranged sibling and the pair headed for the address Mr Cropper believes to be where Richard currently resides.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite the efforts of Richard’s daughter Nina to fob Roy off when he knocks on the door, the brothers are eventually reunited on Wednesday 13th November when the cafe owner reveals the full family backstory. Sadly, it’s tinged with tragedy as it’s revealed Richard is seriously ill with pulmonary fibrosis – so where do the relatives go from here?

What else has the actor playing Richard been in?

Corrie have cast Paul Bown as Richard, a familiar TV face with a career stretching back to the 1980s – he’s probably still best known as fresh-faced romantic Malcolm in popular ITV sitcom Watching, which ran from 1987 to 1993, and also launched Liza Tarbuck’s career.

More recently Bown was in an episode of ITV’s acclaimed true life drama serial A Confession about the murder of Sian O’Callaghan, playing a former cellmate of serial killer Christopher Halliwell.

Over the years the actor has notched up numerous screen credits in the likes of Holby City, Doctors, Endeavour, New Tricks, Father Brown, Casualty, The Bill, No Offence, Mr Bean, Heartbeat, Last of the Summer Wine and Merseybeat (among many others).

You may have also glimpsed him in films including Mike Leigh’s Peterloo and Brian Clough biopic The Damned United.

Richard’s gobby goth daughter Nina, played by newcomer Mollie Gallagher, is set to make a big impact on newfound uncle Roy’s life – the cafe king will eventually take her under his wing as her father’s health declines…

Advertisement