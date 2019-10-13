Coronation Street’s David faces his rapist in prison – will he kill Josh?

Coronation Street’s David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) will face a killer decision when he goes head to head with his rapist Josh (Ryan Clayton) in prison this week.

As he serves time for money laundering David is horrified to discover the man who raped him is also behind bars, awaiting trial for another male rape, in the same facility.

Battling his emotions David tries to hide the truth from his fellow inmates but when he reveals what Josh did to him the other prisoners plan a riot, telling David that in a riot anything goes and that’s his chance to take revenge on Josh.

Jack P Shepherd reveals: “They say Josh needs teaching a lesson and in a riot you can get away with anything, there’ll be no witnesses and they’ll bring Josh to him.”

When the riot breaks out David’s keen to keep his head down, aware he’s getting out soon and not wanting to do anything to hamper his release, but when he’s handed a pair of scissors and presented with Josh, will David lose his head and take the ultimate revenge?

Ryan Clayton says: “Josh’s safety is at risk and he can’t play the cards he used to play anymore. But he knows he still can use control over David and he does. He is full of bravado but the second he is alone with David you really see how scared and panicked he is.”

“David finds himself swept up in [the other inmates’] plan, the thought is certainly there and when he’s presented with the scissors I think he’s capable of anything.”

Meanwhile back on the street as news of the riot breaks, Shona (Julia Goulding) left with a confused and disruptive Max (Harry McDermott), wondering if David has just blown any hope of being released in time for their wedding day…

