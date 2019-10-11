Why Coronation Street is not on tonight – and when it’s back

Live football coverage on ITV has kicked Coronation Street out of the schedules, so the usual end-of-the-week double bill is dropped tonight (Friday 11th October).

Czech Republic take on England in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier with pre-match analysis starting at 7.00pm and kick-off at 7.45pm.

When is Coronation Street back on TV?

There’s an even longer wait for Corrie enthusiasts as the soap is set to be absent on Monday 14th October too, as another England Euro qualifier, this time pitting them against Bulgaria, is showing in place of the regular visit to Weatherfield.

Coronation Street returns as normal on Wednesday 16th October at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, in what – by then – will have been a week since it last aired.

When fans finally catch up with the events on the cobbles, Sinead Osbourne’s cancer storyline will be the main focus as the dying young mum’s condition takes hold and she’s forced to use a wheelchair to attend a family picnic. How long before she succumbs to her illness? Can husband Daniel Osbourne cope seeing his wife fade away before his eyes?

There’s more drama at the Platt house as Bethany’s lavender romance with closeted footballer James Bailey hits a snag, and Marion Logan, mum of Max and Harry’s dead dad Callum, returns and reveals she wants to fight for custody of her grandchildren. Marion was last seen in 2016 and the role has been recast as Kerry Peers takes over Susan Cookson, who has recently popped up in Emmerdale as rapist Lee Posner’s mother Wendy.

Light relief is promised from heavily pregnant Gemma Winter getting caught in a turnstile at Weatherfield County when she goes to see the footie. She’ll wish she stayed at home, put her feet up and watched the Euro qualifiers on the box instead…

