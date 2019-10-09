Coronation Street is not on for another week

Coronation Street fans have a longer wait than usual for the next episode as ITV’s live football coverage means a gap of seven days before the soap is back on our screens.

Advertisement

Friday 11th October and Monday 14th October’s double bills have been dropped to make room for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches.

Friday’s Euro 2020 clash between England and the Czech Republic in Prague takes over the schedule from 7.00pm, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm, and on Monday England are in action again in the qualifier with Bulgaria, with coverage again beginning from 7.00pm, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

We’re back in Weatherfield on Wednesday 16th October at 7.30pm and 8.30pm when Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn) faces up to the severity of her terminal cancer diagnosis as she’s forced to use a wheelchair to get to a picnic with her family, while husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) tries to make her final days as bearable as possible.

There’s also family strife in store at the Platts’ when Max’s grandmother Marion Logan – with recast Kerry Peers replacing Susan Cookson as killer Callum’s mum – turns up, revealing the troubled schoolboy has been visiting her regularly and she plans to fight for custody of him and Harry.

Adding to the amendment to Corrie’s normal pattern at the end of next week is Friday 18th October’s episodes being shown in an hour-long edition instead of two separate half-hour showings. Got all that?

Advertisement