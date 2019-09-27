Who plays tutor Jade on Coronation Street?

Evelyn Plummer is set to get suspicious of Hope’s live-in tutor Jade on next week’s Coronation Street. But is she right to be wary?

Weatherfield newcomer Jade is set to make herself comfortable at No 9 after being asked by Fiz to help with her rebellious daughter. Previously, Jade worked with Hope at a specialist school in Birmingham, but further assistance is needed now that Fiz has returned home with her little girl.

Jade’s decision to drop everything will go down well with Fiz, but Evelyn isn’t convinced. Scenes to be shown on Monday 30 September will see Evelyn given new reason to think badly of Jade when she catches Jade rifling through the drawers.

Jade has a ready explanation to hand and ends up confiding in Evelyn about her terrible marriage and how, if it weren’t for Fiz, she wouldn’t have survived. According to Jade, she was merely searching for a photo she could get framed in order to say thanks.

When Fiz then returns home, she’s taken aback to find Jade pouring her heart out to Evelyn about her abusive ex-husband. But will Evelyn be convinced by Jade’s story? And might there be more going on with Jade than Fiz realises?

Who plays Jade?

New arrival Jade is played by actress Lottie Henshall, whose prior TV screen credit prior to joining Coronation Street was playing the guest role of Jenna O’Brien in a 2015 episode of Doctors.

On stage, she featured bridesmaid Lisa in a UK and international tour of Mamma Mia!, and was also part of the ensemble for a UK tour of Our House.

Other theatre roles include Rose in The Braille Legacy at the Charing Cross Theatre and Ivy Robinson in Bare at the NUE Music Theatre.

