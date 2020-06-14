Star-studded ‘EastEnders: Secrets From The Square’ line-up revealed

Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer will be kicking off the first edition of “EastEnders: Secrets From The Square” as they sit down with host Stacey Dooley to relive some of Walford legends Mick and Linda’s classic scenes.

The BBC One soap is launching a special new format to bridge the gap when the show runs out of episodes due to filming being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each week, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley will by sitting down in Ian Beale’s restaurant with two different members of the soap’s cast (at a safe distance!) to look back at their time on their show and dig into some of the best-kept EastEnders secrets.

In the first week, Dyer and Bright will be giving us a look behind the curtains at the Carters. “Kellie reveals an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Danny shows off his best ‘doof doof’ face and Stacey gets teased about another famous investigative journalist,” promises an EastEnders spokesperson.

Asked what fans can expect to see, Bright said: “Things I don’t want people to know that I just blurted out! They will enjoy seeing the characters, seeing the actors behind the characters, seeing our relationships, and what it’s like interacting with us, you’ll feel like you’re there sat down having a chat.”

In week two, original cast members Letitia Dean (Sharon) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian) will join Stacey on the show to look back on where it all began for them as teens.

In week three, Dooley will be joined by James Bye (Martin) and Davood Ghadami (Kush). Week four brings Max Bowden (Ben) and Tony Clay (Callum), and in week five we’re promised “hilarity” in a “big socially distanced reunion” between Diane Parish (Denise) and Tameka Empson (Kim).

That’s the first five weeks sorted, and we’re told that further contributors for EastEnders: Secrets From the Square will be announced in due course. The soap itself is set to return to filming at the end of June 2020, but it’ll be a little while before the new episodes reach our screens.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square starts on Monday 22nd June and continues at 8pm on Mondays. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.