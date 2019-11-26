Soap Box podcast: Maya’s back on Emmerdale – and who is mourning Mel on EastEnders?

On the latest Soap Box podcast, we get slightly smug thanks to us having guessed Emmerdale’s ‘shock’ plot twist involving Maya. Well done, us.

Meanwhile, over on EastEnders, there’s worry that there aren’t enough people around to mourn Mel following her Final Destination-style demise. Might her brother Rev Alex and dad Jeff be back for the funeral?

And on Coronation Street, Daniel is back sporting a ‘beard of grief’. But will Sinead’s send-off wring as many tears out of us as her demise?

In soap news, there’s health worries in the studios with one presenter confessing to having come close to coughing up his own spleen… If this were Corrie, this would lead to certain death by Christmas.