Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Soap Box podcast: Maya’s back on Emmerdale – and who is mourning Mel on EastEnders?

Soap Box podcast: Maya’s back on Emmerdale – and who is mourning Mel on EastEnders?

David Brown and Johnathon Hughes take a wry look at events in soapland

Screen-Shot-2019-11-20-at-09.26.57-85f66a0

On the latest Soap Box podcast, we get slightly smug thanks to us having guessed Emmerdale’s ‘shock’ plot twist involving Maya. Well done, us.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over on EastEnders, there’s worry that there aren’t enough people around to mourn Mel following her Final Destination-style demise. Might her brother Rev Alex and dad Jeff be back for the funeral?

And on Coronation Street, Daniel is back sporting a ‘beard of grief’. But will Sinead’s send-off wring as many tears out of us as her demise?

Advertisement

In soap news, there’s health worries in the studios with one presenter confessing to having come close to coughing up his own spleen… If this were Corrie, this would lead to certain death by Christmas.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen-Shot-2019-11-20-at-09.26.57-85f66a0
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders - April - June - 2019 - 5906

Soap Box podcast 2: Keanu to leave EastEnders – Roy’s secret niece Nina

soap axed actors

Soap sackings – what happens when an actor is suddenly axed?

pjimage-27

Soap Box Listen to episode 1 of our new soaps podcast

Week in soapland week 32

Next week in soapland: Patrick’s new love interest, Gary’s next victim, Laurie in prison