Danny Walters to leave EastEnders as Keanu Taylor’s story comes to “a dramatic and blistering conclusion”

EastEnders star Danny Walters has confirmed that he is leaving the BBC One soap in the near future – and the show’s producer is promising “a dramatic and blistering conclusion” as the gripping ‘Sheanu’ storyline plays out in the run up to Christmas.

“It has been a joy to play Keanu Taylor for the last two and a half years,” said Walters. “I have been blessed to work with the most fantastic creative team and I will miss them and my fellow actors immensely,” he told Digital Spy. “EastEnders will always hold a special place in my heart and I will continue to be an avid fan.”

Walters’ character Keanu Taylor is currently embroiled in one of EastEnders’ most mouth-watering storylines, with Sharon Mitchell carrying his baby, unbeknown to husband Phil, while Phil’s daughter Louise is also pregnant with Keanu’s child.

And EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen said the story would soon be coming to a head.

“Keanu’s story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of the best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences,” said Sen.

“We’d all like to thank Danny for his nuanced performance as Keanu Taylor over the last two and half years. What Danny has brought to his character has been one of the reasons the ‘Sheanu’ affair has been such compulsive viewing for fans. Everyone at EastEnders wishes him well for the future.”

The question now is, what exactly will that dramatic conclusion entail? Viewers will no doubt be expecting Phil to learn the truth about Keanu and Sharon’s long-running affair, and that the baby he believes is his has been fathered by another man.

But what will Phil do if he does find out? EastEnders fans will be only too aware of Phil’s violent temper, and the fact that he has plotted to kill his enemies in the past.

Walters is leaving the show to pursue new projects, which sounds reasonably final from his point of view, so could Keanu’s storyline end with his death at the hands of Phil Mitchell?

It sounds as if we won’t have to wait too long to find out – and it could be a dark and dramatic Christmas in Albert Square.