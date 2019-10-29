Sign up for the RadioTimes.com soaps newsletter

Want to get the latest comment, opinion and analysis on EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks straight to your inbox?

Advertisement

How about a round-up of what to expect in the week ahead? And, coming soon, a weekly podcast in which our soap superheroes David Brown and Johnathon Hughes take a deep dive into the sudsy stories of the week?

Advertisement

Of course you do. So just add your email address below and we’ll put you on the list…