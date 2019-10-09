Cathy Shipton to leave Casualty after 33 years

Cathy Shipton is leaving Casualty, the long-running BBC hospital drama, after 33 years.

The actress, who plays Nurse Lisa “Duffy” Duffin, is one of the show’s longest serving cast members, with over 350 episodes under her belt. She first appeared in the pilot episode in 1986, and she’ll make her final appearance in early 2020.

“Walking in Duffy’s shoes through the years has taught me so much for which I’ll be forever grateful,” Shipton said in a statement. “I’m honoured and humbled to have played this inspiring woman. With sadness, but a sense of completion, l say goodbye.”

Duffy was at the centre of the show’s historic one-shot episode in 2017, and her storylines have tackled important issues from sexual assault to HIV, suicide, and, most recently, dementia. Over the years she has dipped in and out of the series, with her most recent stint beginning in 2015 (she had last been seen in a guest role in 2006).

Details surrounding her character’s exit are being kept under wraps. In 2018, Duffy was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Casualty is on BBC One, Saturday at 9:30pm