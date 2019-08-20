Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Home and Away actor Ben Unwin dies, aged 41

Home and Away actor Ben Unwin dies, aged 41

Tributes have been paid to the actor who played Jesse McGregor in the Australian soap

Ben Unwin

Home and Away actor Ben Unwin has died at the age of 41.

Advertisement

Best known for playing Jesse McGregor in the Australian soap, Unwin’s body was discovered on 14th August, but his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian (New South Wales), responding to a concern for welfare,” a police statement read (via BBC).

“The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Ben Unwin in Home and Away
Seven Network

Unwin starred as McGregor in Home and Away from 1996 to 2000 before rejoining the cast in 2002 for a further three years. The actor was nominated for a British National Television award in 1997 for his performance as the law-breaking ‘bad boy’, with one storyline seeing the character sent to prison after he was accused of burning down Alf Stewart’s shop as part of an insurance scam.

On departing the show, Unwin completed a law degree and worked as a senior solicitor in Sydney.

Unwin’s co-stars have paid tribute to the actor on social media. Kimberley Cooper, who played Gypsy Smith on the soap, shared a magazine cover of the pair together, saying Unwin would “forever hold a special place in my heart”.

Advertisement

The soap itself also passed on the “deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ben”

The cast and crew of Home and Away are saddened to hear the passing of Ben Unwin. Ben played the character Jesse…

Posted by Home and Away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Tags

All about Home and Away

Ben Unwin
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Home and Away, ZiggyMorgan, Dean Thompson, Ben Astoni

Ziggy has meltdown after Dean’s attack in Home and Away

Home and Away, Alf Stewart, Martha Stewart

Alf is reunited with first wife Martha… Home and Away star Ray Meagher reveals if there’s romance in store!

Home and Away, Robbo, Jasmine Delaney

Will Jasmine expose Tori’s baby bombshell in Home and Away?

Home and Away, Bella Nixon, Colby Thorne

Bella discovers Colby’s KILLER secret in Home and Away!