Home and Away actor Ben Unwin dies, aged 41

Home and Away actor Ben Unwin has died at the age of 41.

Best known for playing Jesse McGregor in the Australian soap, Unwin’s body was discovered on 14th August, but his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian (New South Wales), responding to a concern for welfare,” a police statement read (via BBC).

“The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Unwin starred as McGregor in Home and Away from 1996 to 2000 before rejoining the cast in 2002 for a further three years. The actor was nominated for a British National Television award in 1997 for his performance as the law-breaking ‘bad boy’, with one storyline seeing the character sent to prison after he was accused of burning down Alf Stewart’s shop as part of an insurance scam.

On departing the show, Unwin completed a law degree and worked as a senior solicitor in Sydney.

Unwin’s co-stars have paid tribute to the actor on social media. Kimberley Cooper, who played Gypsy Smith on the soap, shared a magazine cover of the pair together, saying Unwin would “forever hold a special place in my heart”.

The soap itself also passed on the “deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ben”