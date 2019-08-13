Terror attack on Casualty puts lives on the line

A terror attack will leave the staff of Holby City Hospital’s emergency department reeling in this week’s high-stakes Casualty. Saturday’s episode will see familiar faces including Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) head to the local market, where a lorry driver has purposefully driven his vehicle into a crowd of stall-holders and shoppers. Viewers can expect lives to be put in jeopardy as the medics try to free a father and daughter trapped by the van, just as news breaks that a suspected bomb has also been identified on the site.

The episode will also feature the return of Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), who hasn’t been seen on screen since April when he temporarily exited the ED to go travelling. Rash’s comeback plotline finds him back in town for his mother’s funeral, only for him to then hear that there’s been a major incident that has thrown Holby into chaos. Desperate to do whatever he can to help, Rash rushes to the ED to help and is reunited with his old colleagues.

Meanwhile, back at the market, Ethan looks set to put himself in danger as sniffer dogs locate the explosive device and police officers attempt to evacuate. Ethan is reluctant to leave his patient behind, but will his decision have fatal consequences after an explosion rips through the area? Find out when Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday at 9.20pm on BBC1.