Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Terror attack on Casualty puts lives on the line

Terror attack on Casualty puts lives on the line

A deadly blast at a local market challenges the ED staff

Casualty - Series 34 - EP1

A terror attack will leave the staff of Holby City Hospital’s emergency department reeling in this week’s high-stakes Casualty. Saturday’s episode will see familiar faces including Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) head to the local market, where a lorry driver has purposefully driven his vehicle into a crowd of stall-holders and shoppers. Viewers can expect lives to be put in jeopardy as the medics try to free a father and daughter trapped by the van, just as news breaks that a suspected bomb has also been identified on the site.

Advertisement
Casualty - Series 34 - EP1

The episode will also feature the return of Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), who hasn’t been seen on screen since April when he temporarily exited the ED to go travelling. Rash’s comeback plotline finds him back in town for his mother’s funeral, only for him to then hear that there’s been a major incident that has thrown Holby into chaos. Desperate to do whatever he can to help, Rash rushes to the ED to help and is reunited with his old colleagues.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, back at the market, Ethan looks set to put himself in danger as sniffer dogs locate the explosive device and police officers  attempt to evacuate. Ethan is reluctant to leave his patient behind, but will his decision have fatal consequences after an explosion rips through the area? Find out when Casualty airs these scenes on Saturday at 9.20pm on BBC1.

Casualty - Series 34 - EP1

Tags

All about Casualty

Casualty - Series 34 - EP1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(YouTube/BBC)

Scott Bryan Investigates Which soap character has the WORST life just from looking at their Wikipedia page?

eastenders phil

Phil fights for his life – plus 7 other big moments from new EastEnders trailer

GLOW

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now