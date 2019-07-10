Emmerdale hints at Robert Sugden’s death in big summer 2019 plotline preview

Emmerdale has hinted that it plans to kill off fan favourite Robert Sugden as part of a dramatic summer storyline.

Advertisement

It has already been announced that actor Ryan Hawley is to leave the soap after five years in the role of Robert, but fresh information about the show’s upcoming drama reveals that the character’s revenge against rapist Lee could take a deadly turn.

A new press release about the forthcoming plotlines reads: “Robert will despair as Victoria’s evil rapist Lee continues to make her life hell. As tempers simmer over, it looks like he is finally going to exact his revenge…even if it kills him. With such high stakes, what could this mean for Robert, Aaron and Victoria’s future?”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other journalists, producer Laura Shaw said of Hawley’s exit: “Ryan Hawley is leaving the show – it’s been a fantastic five years with him and we will miss him dearly. There is some time left with him on screen, but in time, it does mean that our beloved ‘Robron’ are going to be parted.

“You’ve seen in the past what happens to Aaron when he unravels, so when he’s parted from Robert, it’s going to be explosive.”

While Robert’s fate has yet to be confirmed, show bosses do have a death planned before the start of autumn, with an ominous warning stating that, “not everyone is going to make it out alive”.

What else is happening over summer on Emmerdale?

In other news, viewers will see Tracy’s life left on the line when she gets trapped inside the Sharmas’ factory after a devastating fire breaks out. Commented producer Shaw:

“The Sharma drama sees fire rip through the factory. It’s caused by two of our villagers, who are up to no good behind Jai and Rishi’s backs. Unbeknown to anyone, Tracy is trapped in the factory and, as the fire takes hold, there’s a huge explosion.

“Will Tracy get out in time? It’s safe to say there are heartbreaking scenes ahead for the villagers and that Tracy’s life will never be the same again.”

Lisa Riley will also make another return as Mandy Dingle, this time for a longer period than the couple of episodes we witnessed earlier in the year. Speaking out this September comeback, executive producer Jane Hudson said:

“Mandy and [her son] Vinny are back with scams and all sorts going on and we’re very excited about that. It’s going to be very fun and colourful as she makes herself at home.”

There’s also an affair in store for Moira, who looks set to get steamy down on the farm with Nate behind husband Cain’s back. On the topic of the illicit trysts, producer Kate Brooks teased:

“Those of you with eyes might have noticed something going on with Nate and Moira. There are a lot heated moments over hay bales. So it might come as no surprise that they’re going to have a full-blown affair. It’s going to be dangerous, very steamy and it will ruffle a lot of feathers in the village.

“Moira is married to ultimate bad boy Cain, so when he does find out, it’ll be explosive and there will be lots of drama and ramifications for all characters involved. We get to the core of why this affair has happened and the ramifications of it – and this will all come to a head in October.”

Finally, Amy will be left feeling guilty in the midst of her custody battle for son Kyle. Plus Ellis gets an unwelcome blast from the past, who we’re assured will stir up trouble not only for him, but the rest of the village too.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.