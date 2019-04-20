Colby to confess to KILLER crime in Home and Away?

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) is alarmed when he hears about the bizarre behaviour of his buddy Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) in Home and Away, and his attempt to drag Colby’s terrified teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) off to see her dead dad, Ross Nixon!

In the episode showing on Monday 29 April, Dean is forced to come clean to policeman Colby and ex-girlfriend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) that he has become addicted to the sleeping pills he’s been taking because of his recurring nightmares about what happened the day of Ross’s death.

Dean refuses to go to a hospital, so Colby decides to detox his pal in a hotel room. However, on Thursday 2 April things take a terrible turn when a detoxing Dean flips out and tries to attack Colby…and then collapses!

Out of his depth, Colby is grateful when hospital nurse Jasmine Delaney (Sam Fox) unexpectedly arrives at the hotel room and takes over with the process of helping Dean to go cold turkey from his sleeping pills addiction.

But Colby feels terrible over the state Dean is in and realises the part he played by involving Dean in the murder of his hated dad Ross and the cover-up of the crime. Plus, he’s been lying to Bella this whole time, who still thinks Ross is alive and on the run.

As Dean’s recovery hangs in the balance, Colby realises he has to make things right and on Friday 3 May he reaches a SHOCK decision. He is going to confess to Ross’s murder!

