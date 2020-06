Alan Partridge returns with new Audible podcast From The Oasthouse

Alan Partridge, Radio DJ extraordinaire, will be returning to the airwaves for an exclusive Audible Originals podcast.

Partridge will be joining listeners from the comfort of his “Oasthouse” (AKA his shed) as he reveals a “wiser” and more mature side of himself.

The full show, From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast will air later this year in September, but Audible subscribers will be able to access the first episode from Friday 5th June.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “For the first time, this famously private man welcomes us into his home and bears all through a fascinating series of conversations and richly sound-designed audio vignettes.”

It goes on to say, “Over the course of 18 generously-lengthed episodes, Partridge reveals a wiser, more reflective Alan. From The Oasthouse demonstrates a maturity and insight that will be instantly recognisable to his fans, even if it’s not yet acknowledged by some of his more storied peers.

“In keeping with podcasting’s rich heritage, each episode is recorded at home in Alan’s Oasthouse (his shed), after which audio is sent directly to Audible to ensure it meets the technical specifications laid down in his contract.”

Partridge himself said, “If David Dimbleby has one, then of course I needed to make one. All national treasures have a podcast. With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I really am.

“You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio. Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like. Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on radio.”

The full series will be available from Thursday 3rd September, but an episode of is available free for Audible members and non-members alike via Alexa from 5th June 2020 – midnight on 12th June 2020.

To get started just say ‘Alexa, read From the Oasthouse’ on Alexa enabled devices or through the free Alexa App from the Android Play or iOS App Store and step into Alan’s Oasthouse (shed) immediately.

