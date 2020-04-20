Louis Theroux’s first podcast to drop on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

Louis Theroux is the nation’s best loved documentarian – and now the Bafta award-winning filmmaker is set to host his first podcast for the BBC.

Grounded with Louis Theroux arrives on BBC Sounds today (Monday 20th April), although the first full episode won’t be available until next week.

Each hour-long instalment of the podcast will see Theroux interview a range of guests from his own home, including some “high-profile people he’s been longing to talk to.”

The first episode will see Theroux have a conversation with fellow writer and documentary-maker Jon Ronson, to whom his work has often been compared, touching on subjects including how they are each coping with the lockdown.

Lenny Henry, Boy George and Miriam Margolyes have all been lined up for future episodes, while further guests are set to be announced in due course.

Speaking about the podcast, Theroux said, “I’ve really loved doing these interviews. It’s been a chance to speak to people I admire and have in depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers, and their most intimate feelings.

“Making a podcast and radio series is very different to my usual way of working. And for that reason, I’ve found it very fun and refreshing.”

Rhian Roberts, Radio 4 commissioning editor for digital and podcasts, added, “Surprisingly, given his famous voice and interview style, Louis’ never had a podcast or radio series so we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to Radio 4.

“It feels like such a treat in these times to settle down with a podcast full of warmth and mischief – and a lot of insight. Louis is such great company, as always.”

As well as appearing on BBC Sounds, each episode will later be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 – with the first episode airing on the station on Wednesday 6th May at 8pm.