ITV’s Quiz gets podcast spin-off taking you behind the scenes

ITV’s much-anticipated Quiz will get a podcast spin-off explaining how the ambitious drama was produced.

Advertisement

Quiz reveals the story of Charles and Diana Ingram, who infamously cheated their way to the top prize on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The three-part series will explore how the plan was hatched and the subsequent trial at Southwark Crown Court in 2003.

The television show will be accompanied by a new podcast titled Final Answer, taking viewers behind the scenes to explore how the events were recreated and the moral challenges of retelling such a well-known story.

Each episode will be available on podcast providers immediately after Quiz finishes airing on ITV, allowing viewers to dive straight in while the show remains fresh in their minds.

Love drama? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest drama TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The first episode of Final Answer will separate the fact from the fiction in ITV’s Quiz, as well as exploring Michael Sheen’s transformation into presenter Chris Tarrant and the level of the Ingrams’ involvement in the show.

The second episode will delve into how the crew behind Quiz were able to recreate the look and feel of 2001’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, right down to the fine details.

The final episode will look at the Ingrams’ trial by both the media and the court, as well as how the coughing scandal changed Who Wants to Be a Millionaire forever.

The podcast will be presented by writer James Graham and producers Dan Winch and Alice Pearse.

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Micheal Sheen (Good Omens).

Advertisement

Quiz airs on ITV at 9pm on Monday 13th April. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.