BBC Sounds launches new app for connected TVs

BBC Sounds has launched a new app which allows users to enjoy over 80,000 hours of music, radio and podcasts on their connected TV.

Advertisement

The app will be available from today (Tuesday 24th March) on YouView and Virgin Media devices before arriving on other platforms in the coming weeks.

The app offers users another way to get hold of the BBC’s vast range of audio content, which includes programmes from 18 national and 40 local stations, music mixes curated by experts, artists and special guests, and a wide range of award-winning podcasts.

BBC Sounds has been a huge success since it was launched in 2018, currently attracting more than 3 million weekly users.

The new app is similar to the existing mobile and web versions in that it tailors suggestions and recommendations to each user based on previous listening habits and also includes the ability to browse by category.

Jonathan Wall, controller of BBC Sounds, commented, “BBC Sounds has over 80,000 hours of radio programmes, podcasts and music mixes so there’s a huge amount of choice for listeners.

“The new TV app is another way the BBC will be there for people through the current challenging times, giving listeners access to all of our brilliant audio through a few clicks of their TV remotes.”

Meanwhile Dan Taylor-Watt, director of product at BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds added, “More so now than ever, we want our services to be available on whatever devices people want to access them on – and this is the natural next step in the development of BBC Sounds.

“We know lots of people listen to radio on the TV, and since Sounds is already the digital home for all audio from the BBC we’re really pleased to be bringing it into homes with a TV app.

Advertisement

“This launch is just the start, and we’re looking forward to the app being available on more connected TVs soon.”