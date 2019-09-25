BBC to launch special Beatles pop-up radio station for Abbey Road’s 50th anniversary

BBC Radio 2 is inviting listeners to come together on a new DAB station to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ album Abbey Road.

Popping up on the radio schedules for four days only – Thursday 26th to Sunday 29th September – the Radio 2 Beatles station will celebrate the iconic album with a string of special shows, including an interview with Sir Paul McCartney by Take That frontman Gary Barlow.

Due to air 7-8pm on Friday 27th September, McCartney will discuss his route into the Fab Four, his relationship with bandmate John Lennon, plus dish out advice for any aspiring musicians.

Other programmes will be presented by the likes of comedian John Bishop, Sherlock’s Martin Freeman, Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl, Have I Got News for You’s Paul Merton, Yesterday’s Himesh Patel and many more, alongside regular BBC presenters including Greg James, Zoe Ball, Ken Bruce, Sara Cox, Nicky Campbell, Dermot O’Leary and Jo Whiley.

Radio 2 Beatles will also air covers of the album live from Abbey Road studios, plus a O’Leary interview with Richard Curtis, who will be delving into his Beatle-themed movie Yesterday.

On Sunday 29th September, Laverne will host a special two-hour compilation edition of Desert Island Discs (12-2pm), a programme featuring the voices of the famous Beatles fans who selected the band’s songs over the long history of the music castaway show.

In addition, James will host special chart show Beatles Downloaded: The Official UK Top 60 (Sunday, 5-7pm) that will countdown the most streamed and downloaded Beatles songs in the UK.

DAB station Radio 2 Beatles launches Thursday 26th September