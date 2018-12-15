6 Music listeners bid a begrudging farewell to Shaun Keaveny as he hosts his final breakfast show

“Mediocre”, “rambling”, “drunken uncle” – those were just some of the plaudits levelled at Shaun Keaveny as he hosted his final BBC 6 Music breakfast show on Friday morning, after 11 years in the lukewarm seat.

As listeners slightly mourned the end of some studied traditions, including the ceremonial playing of the Hill Street Blues theme tune…

Ladies and Gentlemen. The final ever Hill Street Blues link. #BreakfastExit pic.twitter.com/gsqaKPAqZm — Shaun on 6 Music (@BBC6Breakfast) December 14, 2018

…and regular links to music news presenter Matt Everitt…

…some couldn’t help but give Keaveny begrudging praise, admitting he had set the bar “at a mediocre height” and even that they were “actually sad” he was leaving…

I'm *actually* sad that Shaun will no longer be doing the breakfast show. Even though i know @laurenlaverne will be ace, end of an era #BreakfastExit — Rachel Kenyon (@Rachadelic) December 14, 2018

Going to miss @shaunwkeaveny on @BBC6Music breakfast. The only man who sounds as tired as I feel at 7:30am every morning #BreakfastExit — Wayne Flanagan (@WayneFlanagan) December 14, 2018

Listening to @shaunwkeaveny stumbling through his final Breakfast Show on @BBC6Music is like the end of a family wedding, watching a drunken uncle staggering around the car park trying to open random cars with a stick of celery. Thanks for all the work #BreakfastExit — Ed Wilson (@literarywhore) December 14, 2018

@shaunwkeaveny Morning Shaun, I'll miss your ramblings on my way to work… You've set the bar at a mediocre height for @laurenlaverne to follow 😉👌.. .good luck for the afternoon slot. #BreakfastExit — Richard Newbert (@RichNewbert) December 14, 2018

@BBC6Breakfast Thanks for shining some light in to the darkness, or is that the other way round? #BreakfastExit — antondeck (@AntonDeck) December 14, 2018

There was even a message from fellow BBC radio presenter John Humphrys, who called Keaveny a “lightweight” and suggested he “try doing a breakfast show for 32 years, mate”.

Keaveny moves to a weekday afternoon slot next year, as Lauren Laverne takes over on the breakfast show with some really average-sized shoes to fill…