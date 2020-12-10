Disney announces plans for 10 new Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series

The Walt Disney Company announced plans to launch around 10 new Marvel series and 10 new Star Wars series over the next few years.

In addition, Disney would also launch 15 live-action, animation and Pixar series during the same period.

Disney made the astounding announcement at its annual Investor Day, this year streamed worldwide.

Disney’s Chairman, Media and Entertainment Distribution Kareem Daniel said: “With these Disney+ originals, along with theatrical releases and library titles, we will be adding something new to the service every week.”

Over the next few years, roughly 10 @Marvel series, 10 @StarWars series, 15 Disney live action, @DisneyAnimation, and @Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Disney has had big success with The Mandalorian on Disney+, whose second season is winding up on the streaming network, and will soon debut Marvel’s WandaVision as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, again starring Tom Hiddlestone.

As well, Disney+ will incorporate a new global content platform “tile” on its streaming service – Star, which will be embedded in the Disney+ app.

The new content will come at a cost – the subscription for Disney+ will increase by 2€ in Europe and an equivalent amount elsewhere.

By any measure the rise of Disney+ has been phenomenal in 2020. Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, Rebecca Campbell, said it had signed up 86.8 million subscribers in its first year.

As well, it now had 38.8 million subscribers on its streaming channel Hulu and 11.5 million for sports platform ESPN+.

