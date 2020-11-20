Six of the most thrilling British dramas to watch on BritBox right now

We’re all spending more time at home at the moment, which is the perfect opportunity to indulge in some good TV. Indeed, the perfect way to make the most of a cold, dark evening is by cosying up on the sofa and immersing yourself in a gritty drama. Of course, no one creates brooding, suspenseful viewing quite like the British. And now, thanks to BritBox, you can watch all of the nation’s best offerings in one place.

BritBox is a no-contract streaming platform that will give you access to the biggest collection of British boxsets across a range of genres. From all the episodes of the latest hit reality shows such as Love Island to classic comedy favourites like One Foot in the Grave, you’ll discover a wide variety of content that can’t be found anywhere else. Plus, unlike other streaming services, there are no adverts to interrupt your viewing experience, so you can really lose yourself in whatever you’re watching.

So let’s get back to that drama. Whether you want something that will warm your heart or keep you on the edge of your seat, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for on BritBox now. Read on to discover some of the best…

Liar

In this dark psychological thriller, teacher Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) seeks solace from heartbreak in the company of a student’s father, the widowed and highly revered surgeon Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd). Something unthinkable happens on their first date though, and as the situation becomes more complicated, the friends and family of both parties get drawn in, while the fallout rocks the whole town.

Deadwater Fell

One fateful night in the Scottish village of Kirkdarroch, tragedy strikes when a fire wreaks havoc at the Kendrick home, killing a mother and her three young children. Only the father, the village doctor (David Tennant) miraculously makes it out alive. But something doesn’t quite add up, and when it transpires that the whole family was drugged, questions quickly arise – was it really an accident, or is there something more sinister lurking behind this devastating catastrophe?

Downton Abbey

Watch history unfold as the Crawley family – and their servants – navigate the turbulence of the early 20th century. Real events, like the sinking of the Titanic and World War I, are weaved into the fictional lives of the benevolent Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) snooty Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the quick-witted Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith), to name but a few. As the lines between the rigid social hierarchy start to blur, so do the boundaries between wealth and status, prompting poignant questions about contemporary Britain.

Broadchurch

Nothing ever happens in the sleepy town of Broadchurch – that is, until 11-year-old Danny Latimer is found lying dead on the beach one morning. The pressure is on for the two police detectives, troubled DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and his loyal partner DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) to uncover the truth behind his untimely death, as the town quickly spirals into a pit of grief and mutual suspicion.

Doc Martin

In a cruel twist of fate, Dr Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes), a brilliantly successful heart surgeon at a London hospital, develops a debilitating fear of blood. Forced to trade his prestigious city life for a GP job in the rural Cornish village of Portwenn, he’s viewed as an outsider by the residents. They soon warm to his quirky ways, however, especially primary school teacher Louisa Glasson (Caroline Catz), who might just teach him that the heart functions in more ways than one in this comedy drama.

Cold Feet

A bittersweet mix of drama and comedy that celebrates the ups and downs of real life, Cold Feet explores questions about love, friendship and heartbreak through the relationships of three 30-something couples living in Manchester. But will the lovebirds, including Adam (James Nesbitt) and Rachel (Helen Baxendale), manage to stay together as they ride the wave of modern romance?

