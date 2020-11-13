Accessibility Links

See The Crown season 4 stars creating their “premieres at home”

The cast created a little red carpet glamour at home to celebrate the launch of season 4.

helena bonham carter

The stars of The Crown season four have been denied their red carpet moment due to the COVID-19 lockdown but, refusing to be defeated by the virus, they’ve created their own premieres at home.

With only an advertising board backdrop, the stars of the drama got dolled up as if they were having their big night out anyway. True to form, Princess Margaret, in the guise of Helen Bonham Carter, stole the show.

Helena-Bonham-Carter

She is acting royalty after all.

Bonham Carter was accompanied on the red carpet by two escorts, both of whom looked unfazed by the grand occasion.

The Queen AKA Olivia Colman was suitably regal and understated for her private premiere.

Olivia Colman
Netflix

Emma Corrin is joining The Crown for one season, playing Princess Diana in a pivotal role in the series set in the 1980s, when cracks began to show in the Royal family relationships. It was her time to shine, even if it was at home.

Emma Corrin
Netflix

Her on-screen partner, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles for the final time in season four, was altogether more moody. That’s what being in public eye does to one.

Josh O'Connor
Netflix

Season four will chronicle Charles and Diana’s initial romance and the intense media coverage leading up to their wedding. Of course, as Diana famously said: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Emerald Fennell plays Camilla Parker-Bowles, who eventually became his second wife.

emerald fennell
Netflix

The Crown creator Peter Morgan cosied up to Mrs Thatcher, or rather his partner Gillian Anderson, who is playing Mrs T in a season in which the Prime Minister doesn’t always see eye to eye with Her Majesty.

Peter Morgan
Netflix

In this year of tumult, it’s wonderful to The Crown cast refusing to bow down and simply ignore the show’s tradition of a West End premiere.

The Crown season four will stream on Netflix from Sunday 15th November.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

All about The Crown

helena bonham carter
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
