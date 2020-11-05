Watch first-look trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, soon on Disney+

Disney+ has released the first trailer for The Star Wars Holiday Special featuring characters from all over the Star Wars universe coming together in one giant tale produced by LEGO and LucasFilm.

The Star Wars Holiday Special executive producer James Waugh explained to EW how the animation worked: “This story works in an A-B way. The ‘A’ story is on Kashyyyk where Rey, Poe, Rose and Finn are all trying to create the greatest Life Day party ever for Chewie and his family. Then the B story is Rey going off to seek knowledge at the Jedi Temple that takes her across the movies’ history.”

StarWars reported that the 45-minute saga tracks Rey as she leaves her friends preparing for Life Day ( a holiday which Luke, Leia, Han and Chewie celebrated after Star Wars: A New Hope) and embark son a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

At a mysterious Jedi temple, Rey finds herself “hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.”

Star Wars cast Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) play their characters in the holiday special, while all the other characters are performed by voice artists, including Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Tom Kane as Yoda, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Dee Bradley Baker as clone troopers, some of whom will be recognisable from The Clone Wars series.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special marks a return from exile for the concept, after the widely derided original 1978 special was broadcast once on CBS in the US and has never been seen again. Despite featuring the original Star Wars cast the special was reportedly so bad it has gone down in industry infamy.

The LEGO Lego Star Wars Holiday Special streams from 17th November on Disney+.

