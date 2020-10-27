Nicole Kidman sings The Undoing theme song – listen here

Nicole Kidman stars in HBO and Sky Atlantic’s latest drama series The Undoing, but the Academy Award-winning actress has also taken on a major role behind-the-scenes.

She serves as executive producer alongside screenwriter David E Kelley and director Susanne Bier, as well as lending her voice to the show’s theme music.

The opening sequence is set to Dream A Little Dream of Me, an iconic track that has been recorded more than 60 times, including famous renditions by Doris Day and Ella Fitzgerald.

Nicole Kidman now joins the ranks of singers to have covered the song after some persuasion; read on to listen to the latest version and the story behind it.

The Undoing: Does Nicole Kidman sing the title track?

Nicole Kidman is indeed the singer of The Undoing’s title track, Dream A Little Dream of Me, something she discussed recently as a guest on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show.

“We were in lockdown. We were in Tennessee, in Nashville, and the director [Susanne Bier] sent me a text going, ‘Would you sing the title track, Dream a Little Dream, to the series?’” Kidman recalled. “I was like, ‘What? No, I so don’t want to do that. My voice is not good,’ which is always my reaction, and she said, ‘No, no, I think you can sing it.’”

Fortunately, Kidman’s husband is country and rock singer Keith Urban, who just so happens to have a home recording studio, allowing her to create her version with ease.

She added: “We laid it down and sent it in, and they mixed it so it ended up in the series. I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.”

You can listen to Nicole Kidman’s Dream A Little Dream below:

Kidman is no stranger to the music business, having sung on the soundtrack to Moulin Rouge, as well as famously covering Somethin’ Stupid in collaboration with Robbie Williams.

The track was a major hit in the UK, reaching number one in the charts and becoming the 30th best-selling single of 2001, earning a gold certification.

