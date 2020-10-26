When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 released on Netflix? Plot, cast and trailer

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has spun its last spell, with the dark fantasy Netflix series (which functions as a semi-spin-off to fellow teen drama Riverdale) set to end after its upcoming fourth installment.

Based on the comics of the same name (which were themselves a reboot of older comics and the popular 90s sitcom), the series developed a devoted fanbase who were devastated when Sabrina’s gothic delights were ended – but at least know they know when they’ll be able to tune into the spellbinding final episodes, which are set to ring in the New Year this winter.

Want more details? Short of surrendering your soul to the Dark Lord for accursed knowledge, your best bet is probably to check out the below…

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be released on Netflix?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 arrived on Netflix in January 2020 – and season four has now been confirmed to arrive on December 31st, 2020, despite the industry shutdown delaying the production for some months.

“Get ready for a little New Year’s Evil, Witches!!!” series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram, also revealing a new teaser trailer (below) for the final episodes.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 trailer

A first-look teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was revealed online in late October, revealing the series airdate and teasing some new storylines for the upcoming episodes, including the dual Sabrina’s and her continuing relationship with Nick Scratch.

You can check out the teaser above, or head below for more detail about Part 4’s new storylines…

What will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be about?

Part 3 saw Sabrina head to the depths of Hell to rescue her boyfriend, whose body was holding back the Dark Lord, AKA Sabrina’s creepy real father. The series expanded on the show’s mythology, introducing viewers to a whole new (under)world.

Sabrina being Sabrina, she couldn’t just let the injustices happening in Hell go unchallenged, vowing to bring new management to Satan’s realm. The show took a leaf out of the Avengers: Endgame playbook and messed around with the past different timelines, resulting in two co-existing Sabrinas in the present day – one that rules Hell, and one that returns to Greendale.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap in January that Part 4 would likely be “following both Sabrinas simultaneously going forward.”

“We are still shooting and we’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting.”

A more extensive synopsis was given by Netflix in July 2020, claiming that “The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

“The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

“As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Rounding out the Spellman clan led by Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (playing Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to series regulars for Part 3, and they’re expected to play major roles in Part 4.

Also likely to return are Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell/Lilith/Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood).

Will Season 4 be the last series of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Unfortunately that’s a yes – unless the series is picked up by another network – with Netflix having announced in July 2020 that series 4 would be the final chapter of the saga.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line, “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from Day One

“The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

