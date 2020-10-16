The Haunting of Bly Manor fans can hear directly from Flora if they dial nanny ad phone number

Given the spooky fate that befalls Dani Clayton in The Haunting of Bly Manor, applying for a job looking after the Wingrave children might be the last thing on any fan’s mind after watching the Netflix horror series.

Advertisement

But if you were to dial the number seen in the nanny job advertisement in the show, the phone will be picked up by none other than Flora Wingrave herself!

The number – 01273 915253 – leads directly to a pre-recorded message by the youngest Wingrave child, saying, “”Hi, you’ve reached the Wingrave family at Bly Manor – we’re not here right now.”

Advertisement

It continues, “If you’re calling about the open nanny position, interviews will be conducted by our uncle Henry in five days.