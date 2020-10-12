The Haunting of Bly Manor star didn’t know her character’s big secret until episode 5 script arrived

Star of The Haunting of Bly Manor T’Nia Miller was just as shocked by the massive twist involving her character as audiences were because showrunner Mike Flanagan didn’t tell her in advance.

Netflix‘s spooky original series takes viewers to a creepy estate in 1980s England, where dark secrets are buried and not everything is exactly as it seems.

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast lead Victoria Pedretti stars as a childminder who moves in to look after two orphaned children, not knowing that housekeeper Mrs Grose (Miller) has a huge secret – read on for details, but beware full spoilers follow.

As binge-watchers will know by now, Mrs Grose tragically dies during the events of the first episode, but neither she nor the audience realises until the devastating twist is revealed four chapters later.

Speaking to TVLine, Miller explained that she was not told about her character’s solemn fate in advance, making it just as shocking to her as it was to viewers at home.

She said: “Mike [Flanagan] really is cheeky. He’s a cheeky b***er. He’s great. I love his sense of play and adventure… He’s a flirt. He’s a flirt with these scripts. He is teasing you and getting you all riled up and then, you’re like, ‘Oh.’ That’s how he delivers.”

Miller went on to discuss how Mrs Grose is able to interact with the world around her in a way that her fellow ghosts cannot, attributing that to the sheer strength of her loyalty and commitment.

“I think it’s just sheer will and determination that, no, [Miles and Flora are] not her children, but as far as she’s concerned, they are her children,” the actress explains. “This is her family, and she’s like a lioness. She will fight to the death, literally, Hannah, goes there for these kids.”

“You could be there for two minutes or have been there for 10 years. Once you’re a part of her inner circle, she’s fighting for you, and it’s that determination that allows her to have a physical manifestation to be able to do and to touch things in the real world and imagine what outfit she’s going to wear that day.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor debuted last weekend to a generally positive response from critics. We gave it four stars in our The Haunting of Bly Manor review and it currently sits in the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 series in the UK.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now on Netflix.