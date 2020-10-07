Accessibility Links

Lucifer season 6 has started filming, co-showrunner confirms

The end is nigh for the Lord of Hell.

Lucifer stars Lauren German and Tom Ellis on Netflix

Filming has started on season six of fantasy drama Lucifer, the co-showrunner has confirmed.

Netflix‘s hit series stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the former Lord of Hell who relocates to Earth, where he falls in love with an LAPD detective named Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

In August, the show dropped the first half of its fifth season (you can read our Lucifer season five review here) on the streaming service, which die-hard fans avidly binged through in no time at all.

However, there had been some concern over when the second half of the season would arrive, given that filming had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Fortunately, co-showrunner Joe Henderson has now confirmed that season five has entirely wrapped and Team Lucifer are now busy getting it ready for release.

“Today is our first day of shooting Lucifer season 6,” he said in a Twitter post. “So happy we’ve finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix!”

He added: “Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale.”

Lucifer had initially planned to finish with season five, but an additional sixth season was greenlit earlier this year following successful contract negotiations with the cast.

Some fans voiced concern that derailing the original plan could result in an unsatisfying finale, but Henderson has previously rebutted this idea.

He told EW.com: “It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [is now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way.”

There’s sure to be great interest in how the fantasy saga wraps up, particularly on whether Lucifer and Chloe get their happy ever after.

But before all that, they have plenty to deal with in season five, part two; Lucifer’s brother Michael is causing havoc on Earth, while God himself has just descended from the heavens – it’s safe to say we have plenty of Lucifer questions.

There’s no confirmed date for when the second half of season five will land on Netflix, but star Tom Ellis has speculated that it could arrive sometime around late 2020/early 2021.

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Lucifer

Tom Ellis stars in Lucifer season five on Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
