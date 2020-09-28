South Park characters’ cardboard cutouts pack Denver Broncos home section

The entire township of South Park was invited to the Denver Broncos’ home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a comedically inspired way of dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the US state of Colorado.

The 1,800 cardboard cutouts were added to the socially-distanced 5,700 other Broncos supporters at the NFL game in the American Football Conference West division on Sunday.

The South Park producers bore witness to the event. “All 1,800 of us had a great time at the @Broncos game today!” they tweeted.

All 1,800 of us had a great time at the @Broncos game today! South Park’s first-ever supersized episode, "The Pandemic Special" premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on @ComedyCentral. — South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020

It was quite a rare outing for South Park residents, especially considering a few days before the match they were, at best, trees, or at worst, pulp.

In addition to the 5700 or so live socially distanced fans, the #Broncos will have the entire town of "South Park" in the stands today… pic.twitter.com/QN1cEKfQpa — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 27, 2020

The fact South Park is broadcasting an hour-long episode based around the pandemic on Comedy Central in the US on Wednesday may be related to the publicity event, but no one seemed concerned about that.

In fact, the person responsible for the idea “needs a raise” according to NFL Memes.

The Broncos have the entire town of ‘South Park’ in the stands for today’s game and someone needs a raise pic.twitter.com/eUkkf3SkXk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2020

All the cutouts were sporting masks but, as some comics have pointed out, it’s hardly realistic that characters like Cartman, Satan and the goth kids would be following the COVID-19 guidance.

I have a hard time believing the entire town of South Park would have 100% mask compliance like this. — Lizz McDonough (@lizzmcdonough) September 27, 2020

According to South Park publicity, the pandemic episode would feature: “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

Expect a satirical perspective on the pandemic.

While it screens in the US on Wednesday, it’s not yet clear when the episode will be available in the UK.

By the way, the South Park support did not help the Broncos: they lost to Tampa Bay 28-10.

